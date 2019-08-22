Taiwan’s FOCA to perform in Texas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Formosa Circus Art (FOCA) has been invited to the United States to perform “Songs of the Lands” from Friday (Aug. 23-24), at the Miller Outdoor Theatre, in Houston, Texas.

“Songs of the Lands” is about Taiwan history and showcases energetic performances from 16 young FOCA group members. There are four acts to the performance, namely: Seeing Taiwan, Taiwanese Giants, Turning Points of Taiwan, and Embracing Taiwan.

FOCA will present Taiwan’s history through music, dancing, and a circus performance. Channel 26 Fox is set to broadcast the show live and interview FOCA on Friday, according to the Ministry of Culture.

Taiwan Ten-Drum Art Percussion Group performed at Miller Outdoor Theatre last year, for an audience of 3,000 people. In addition to the event, an Artist Talk at the Asia Society Texas Center will take place on Sunday (Aug. 25).

Cissy Davis, the director of Miller Outdoor Theatre, will introduce the audience to FOCA’s performance from the Kaohsiung Spring Arts Festival. FOCA will return to Taipei to perform on Sept. 7, after which it heads to Indonesia for shows from Sept. 18-26.

Visit FOCA’s Facebook page for more information.