TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei Beitou Health Management Hospital has become the second hospital in Taipei to receive halal certification, following in the footsteps of Taiwan Adventist Hospital.

As part of the city government’s effort to make Taipei a Muslim-friendly city, the Department of Health (DOH) kicked off an initiative in April to encourage halal certification among the city’s medical institutions. This should increase prospects for medical tourism, in an area that is popular with tourists for hot springs.

Multiple washing facilities were installed in the hospital, while an independent kitchen was established on the fifth floor dedicated to the preparation of Halal-certified dishes. The institute also boasts separate prayer rooms for visitors of different sexes, which are equipped with rugs and information on prayer times, said the DOH.

According to the city government, Taipei has a Muslim population of 80,000, including new immigrants and migrant workers. Taiwan saw an average of 8,000 visitors per year from members of the Organization of the Islamic Conference between 2014 and 2018, based on data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Taiwan was ranked as the third most attractive destination among Muslims, according to the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2019 rating released by MasterCard-CrescentRating, in April.