Russia invites China, India and others to intl. war games in September

Tsentr 2019 Strategic Command and Staff Drills will see troops from 8 Asian countries attend

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/22 15:27
File photo: Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe. September, 2018 (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Russia is preparing to host a series of international war games known as the Tsentr (Center) Strategic Command and Staff Drills next month from Sept. 16-21. China’s PLA forces will participate along with six other national militaries including troops from India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The Tsentr 2019 war games will take places in eight geographic locations throughout Russia, including naval exercises on the Caspian Sea, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense. In total over 128,000 military personnel from the eight nations are expected to participate.

The war games will be divided into two phases, reports CNA. The first will focus on anti-terror drills and limited counter-strike operations, while the second will simulate larger battlefield scenarios to develop troop readiness.

After the first Tsentr exercises held in 2008, the Tsentr exercises have been held every four years since the second series of exercises in 2011. In 2015 the exercises did not include contingents from China, India, Pakistan, or Uzbekistan.
Russia
war games
PLA
Chinese military
India

