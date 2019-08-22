TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – When the United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York on September 17, Taiwan will demand a halt to the exclusion of its people from the UN system, while also asking its allies to write a joint letter to the organization’s secretary general.

Taiwan has not been a member of the UN since 1971, but since 1993, it has asked its diplomatic allies, now numbering 17, to speak out on its behalf and to underline the injustice of a democracy of 23 million people being kept out of a world body.

At this year’s 74th General Assembly, Taiwan will demand speedy action to resolve the unfair situation of the Taiwanese people not being allowed to join the UN system, the Central News Agency reported Thursday (August 22). Citizens and reporters from Taiwan have been repeatedly barred from visiting UN sites and from attending UN events.

The UN should safeguard Taiwan’s equal rights and allow it to contribute to its sustainable development goals (SDGs), officials said.

As before, Taiwan will ask its official diplomatic allies to speak out in favor of its case, but it will also request them to send a joint letter about its situation to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, a former socialist prime minister of Portugal, before the General Assembly opens.

In order to emphasize Taiwan’s potential contributions, the island’s office in New York City will organize seminars about climate change, health insurance and the SDGs, CNA reported.

The Taiwanese organization promoting the nation’s UN membership will visit New York, Washington, D.C. and Toronto, Canada, September 7-14, while a group of Taiwanese in the Greater New York area have scheduled a march for September 7.

