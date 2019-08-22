  1. Home
Pro-China candidate guaranteed to be elected as chief executive of Macao

Ho Iat Seng is the only candidate running for the position, and has spoken out against Hong Kong’s protests

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/22 12:20
Ho Iat Seng (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pro-China politician Ho Iat Seng (賀一誠) is the only candidate for the upcoming election of chief executive of Macao, Reuters reports.

Ho has served as Macao representative at the National People's Congress of China (NPC) since 2001. He announced he would run for the post of chief executive in April 2019.

The chief executive of Macao is elected by a committee comprised of 399 people. A candidate must first receive a nomination from at least 66 people (a sixth) of the committee, while Ho received 379 people (94 percent) nominating him in July 2019.

Ho told local media that he does not want to see the city being “messed up” like its neighbor Hong Kong. He also claimed the majority of the Hong Kong population is against the ongoing anti-extradition bill protests.

Ever since the anti-extradition movement erupted in June, Macao politicians have been distancing Macao from Hong Kong. Macao police banned an assembly aiming to support Hongkongers at Largo do Senado, known informally as Senate Square, on Monday (Aug. 19).

Reuters predicts that Ho will help Beijing gain further control of casino activities in Macao. Support for democracy in the city of 600,000 is expected to remain weak.
