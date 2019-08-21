TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Hsinchu City International Kite Festival will take place at Hsinchu Fishing Port from Aug. 24-25, with all kinds of creative kites, performances and other activities, according to the event website.

Hsinchu City Government said it has invited more than 15 international kite flying teams and about 100 kite operators to participate in the event. Highlights of the event include “dancing with kites,” which involves dancers flapping around in LED-lit angel’s wings.

There will be stunt kites featuring Japan’s Airrex team, which won a world championship in France. Also, there will be African djembe drumming performances and appearances from pop stars, the website said.

For more information, please refer to this site. Hsinchu Fishing Port was formerly called Nanliao Fishing Port.