TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pokémon GO Safari Zone features special characters to catch and the event takes place at New Taipei Metropolitan Park from Oct. 3-6.

New Taipei City government and Pokémon GO collaborated on the launch of the Pokémon GO Safari Zone. In addition, local hotels and food brands are offering discounted packages to welcome those taking part, reported Ettoday.

Pikachu, the cute, yellow character, will show up and greet visitors to the Pokémon GO Safari Zone at New Taipei Metropolitan Park. Other hotspots for Pokémon collecting are Bitan Scenic Area, Dan Lan Ancient Road and 60 other locations in New Taipei City, according to Ettoday.