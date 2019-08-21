TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 16 parliamentarians in the Solomon Islands have voiced their support for the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan via a joint statement.

“We state very clearly that we will not support any policy to change the Solomon Islands’s diplomatic ties from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” said the statement as reported by the Solomon Times.

“We believe the long term interests of our country – in terms of our development aspirations, as well as respect for democratic principles, human rights, rule of law, human dignity, and mutual respect – lie with Taiwan - not the PRC,” added the statement.

The group of parliamentarians, which included the country’s former Prime Minister Rick Houenipwela, issued the statement at a time when a task force initiated by the new government is reviewing the Pacific island group’s relations with Taiwan, earlier reports said.

According to the group, the task force, part of the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) policy, is not seeking to determine whether the Solomon Islands are to switch recognition from Taiwan to China. “The review is an opportunity to seek ways to improve and strengthen our existing assistance programs and to forge Solomon Islands’ national interests,” said the statement.

Joanne Ou (歐江安), spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the statement demonstrates a positive relationship between Taiwan and its Pacific ally, reported the Central News Agency.

Taiwan and the Solomon Islands reached a reciprocal agreement on launching visa-waiver programs for one another in mid-August. In the meantime, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) had a meeting with Manasseh Sogavare, the Pacific archipelago’s prime minister since April. The Taiwan government will continue carrying out the collaborations it has with the Solomon Islands while deepening bilateral ties, added Ou.

The statement claimed that those in the Solomon Islands who prefer switching recognition to China remain in the minority. “We know that the majority of our fellow citizens throughout this country would reject any proposal to switch relations from Taiwan to China,” it said.