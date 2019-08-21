TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Tourism Bureau has designated 2020 the “Year of Mountain Tourism” (脊梁山脈旅遊年) and plans to brand Taiwan as an international mountaineering tourism destination, the Central News Agency (CNA) reports.

Taiwan has abundant mountaineering resources, with 268 peaks over 3,000 meters in height awaiting intrepid climbers. In order to attract more visitors to the mountain vistas, the Cabinet has switched from the "permission system" to the "reporting system" regarding mountain control.

The Tourism Bureau is now cooperating with the Construction and Planning Agency (CPA) to develop sustainable mountain tourism and discuss how to promote Taiwanese mountains internationally. The bureau has drawn five classic mountaineering routes and seven tourism routes, considering factors like ecology, culture, and market demand.

The CPA said that the government now aims to “efficiently manage” mountain and forest resources, ditching the old mindset of gaining “full control” of them. The agency is also simplifying online reporting procedures and reinforcing international promotion campaigns.