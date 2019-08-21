TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai has expressed her strong determination to safeguard Taiwan's sovereignty and the rights of Taiwanese people in the face of Chinese oppression.

At the "2019 Ketagalan Forum Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue" on Wednesday morning (Aug. 21), the president met with Wallace C. Gregson, Senior Director for China and the Pacific at the Center for the National Interest, along with other foreign guests. President Tsai remarked on China's attempts to disturb peace in the Indo-Pacific region, reported the Central News Agency.

The rapidly changing situation in the Indo-Pacific region in recent years have created uncertainties for the future, according to the president. Tsai reportedly stated, "Every Indo-Pacific country should take responsibilities in maintaining the peace and stability of the region, to which Taiwan can and will make a contribution by cooperating with other countries."

President Tsai also stated that the New Southbound Policy has strengthened the ties between Taiwan and ASEAN countries, South Asian countries, Australia, and New Zealand in the past three years. She commented on the role of her country in the region:

"Taiwan has a good strategic position in the Indo-Pacific region and will strive to protect the democracy, prosperity, and safety of the region. Taiwan will not provoke China, but will fully safeguard our national sovereignty and the rights of Taiwanese people."

The leader also condemned China's attempts to suppress Taiwan on the international stage, saying that it is detrimental to the cross-strait relationship and peace in the Indo-Pacific region. "Despite the many challenges Taiwan is facing, we will continue to be a bastion of democracy in the region," added President Tsai.

Finally, the president wished the guests a fruitful visit in Taiwan. She also expressed her hope that like-minded regional neighbors would keep supporting and collaborating with the country to defend the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights.