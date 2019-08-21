Taiwan to approve new identity card

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Cabinet is set to approve a new design for the identity card which will include the national flag but far fewer personal details than on the previous version, reports said Wednesday (August 21).

The issue will reportedly come up for discussion at the regular weekly meeting of the Cabinet Thursday (August 22) morning, where a final version looks likely to be approved, the Liberty Times reported.

The front of the new, predominantly white, card will carry the words in English and Chinese “Republic of China (Taiwan) Identity Card,” reports said.

While the text on the card will still feature the name of the holder in Chinese and English, as well as date of birth and marital status, due to privacy concerns, other details, such as the name of the spouse and parents, will not be visibly included. Those will feature on a chip will make the new identity document more difficult to imitate and forge, officials said.

The Ministry of Interior has estimated the total cost of the project at NT$4 billion (US$127.5 million), the Liberty Times reported.