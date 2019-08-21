TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency (NIA) Director-General Chiu Feng-kuang (邱豐光) asserted on Wednesday (Aug. 21) that it’s his agency’s duty to participate in inter-departmental efforts to investigate suspected bribery and protect new immigrants’ right to vote after a dispute about whether bribery investigation falls into the jurisdiction of the agency a few days ago, the Liberty Times reported.

The dispute originated from Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung’s (徐國勇) call for NIA to participate in bribery investigation as Taiwan’s presidential election is approaching. Subsequently, two politicians from the opposition KMT-- former NIA chief Hsieh Li-kung (謝立功) and legislator Lin Li-chan (林麗蟬)--rebutted the minister’s call to action, saying NIA does not have the jurisdiction to investigate bribery, the Liberty Times reported.

NIA said the agency has had extensive contact with new immigrants across the country and has obtained many clues in connection with cases in the past. With the presidential election approaching, the immigration agency reiterated that it has investigative power and will seek tips from immigrants for helping crack bribery cases, according to the news outlet.

The agency also said that it would step up on educating new immigrants on laws and regulations regarding voting to prevent them from breaking related laws due to ignorance, the news report said.

The agency urged new immigrants to provide information about bribery and vote buying, saying that the highest reward for such information is worth NT$15 million (US$ 500,000).