Taiwan kickstarts automation trade show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition kicked off at Nangang Exhibition Center halls 1 and 2 on Wednesday (Aug. 21), spotlighting the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial robots.

In the opening ceremony, Honorary President Eric Cho (卓永財) of the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robotics Association stated that the trade show has the potential to become the Asian version of EMO, a highly regarded European expo for the manufacturing industries, wrote the Liberty Times.

His views were echoed by Taiwanese Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), who said the government has made an effort to assist companies in their transformation into smart manufacturers. Since 2018, a total of 125 enterprises have signed up for an initiative that involves an investment of NT$1.1 billion (US$34.8 million).

As Taiwan heralds the dawning of the fourth industrial revolution, implementation of a smart supply chain is expected to be completed by mid-2020, Chen declared. With infrastructure put in place, the country eyes an annual output of NT$6.2 billion from the smart industrial sector in three years, he added.

The 2019 Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition will take place until Saturday (Aug. 24) and is being held concurrently with the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show, Taipei International Logistics & IOT Exhibition, Taiwan International 3D Printing Show, and Taipei International Mold & Die Industry Fair. The events see the participation of around 1,100 companies this year.