TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Kaohsiung Film Festival (KFF) has announced six virtual reality (VR) movies to be screened at the event this year, which will take place from October 10 to 27.

This is the third successive year that the KFF showcases VR productions, and with six distinct titles, this year's edition includes more than any other film festival in the country. "XR infinite fantasy" will be the theme for the more than 30 films shown this year, reflecting the trend of VR technology being applied to the latest in extended reality (XR), reported the Central News Agency.

VR RILM LAB, a sub-unit of the VR program, will feature six new VR movies made by Taiwanese filmmakers, including John Hsu (徐漢強), Hsiao Ya-chuan (蕭雅全), Ho Wi Ding (何蔚庭), Hsu Chih-yen (許智彥), Rau Kao (高逸軍), and Wu Bo-hong (吳柏泓). These films cover a wide range of topics, such as the moon landing, refugees in Syria, and skyscraper window washing, according to a KFF press release.

John Hsu's 2017 VR comedy "Your Spiritual Temple Sucks" was well-received by VR festivals across the world. This year, he joined hands with the Kaohsiung Film Archive and the Public Television Service in producing his newest comedy satire, "Great Hoax" (星際大騙局之登月計畫).

Hsu said he wants audiences of "Great Hoax" to experience the moon landing for themselves and reflect on the widespread dissemination of fake news in modern society. The film was selected as one of the 12 VR Immersive Reality Story projects at the 76th (2019) Venice International Film Festival.

Hsu Chih-yen, a new director known for co-directing the 2018 film "Dear Ex" (誰先愛上他的) is interested in family issues. A new father, he invited his family to take part in his VR film "Former Home" (舊家), which contrasts a boisterous new year gathering with family separation.

The tickets for "XR infinite fantasy" will be available from Sept. 7, while tickets to other KFF screenings can be purchased from Sept. 22. For more information, please visit the KFF's official website or Facebook page.