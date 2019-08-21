TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man attacked several Hong Kong citizens with a knife on Tuesday (Aug. 20) while they were repairing a Lennon tunnel in the city's Tseung Kwan O New Town, seriously injuring three of them, the Stand News reports.

According to witnesses, the man, who spoke fluent Chinese-accented Cantonese, ran out of the passenger tunnel at around 1 a.m. after slashing a man and two women with the weapon. Police found the knife and some clothes stained with blood but failed to catch the suspect, who was seen escaped into Chung Ming Court (頌明苑), a nearby neighborhood.



Attack recorded by witness (Source: Facebook video)

The 24-year-old male victim received slashes across the head and neck, but the cuts were shallow and he was soon released from the hospital. The 35-year-old female victim was stabbed multiple times in the shoulder, but her injury was not life-threatening either.

The second 26-year-old female victim was seriously injured, with wounds inflicted on her back, shoulder, and chest. The knife even punctured her lung, an injury that could have been lethal, doctors at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital told the press.

Wong, who was confirmed to be a journalist with the Hong Kong Economic Journal (HKEJ), is currently still receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. Richard Li (李澤楷), owner of the journal and son of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠) has said he will cover all of her medical expenses.

The 50-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Lo Wu, on the border between Hong Kong and China. Hundreds gathered at Chung Ming Court that night to demand an explanation from the property management agency as to why the guard on duty had let the suspect into the neighborhood.