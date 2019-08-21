TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India’s former ambassador to China said on Tuesday (Aug. 20) he strongly recommends that Taiwan and India consider a bilateral free trade pact based on their shared values.

Gautam Bambawale attended the Ketagalan Forum: 2019 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue, which opened Tuesday in Taipei, for a panel discussion on strategy and stability in the South Pacific. He said both Taiwan and India value democracy and rule of law, and are committed to protecting personal freedoms, reported the Liberty Times.

Research institutes from both countries have advised their respective governments for years that Taiwan and India should start negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA), said Bambawale. He added that he is a strong supporter of such a trade pact between Taiwan and India.

India is willing to strengthen its partnership with Taiwan, said Bambawale. The former ambassador added the trade policies promoted by Taiwan and India would be mutually beneficial.

Taiwan and India have improved ties in recent years, through growing trade and investment. According to the latest government report, India is now the most preferred destination for Taiwan’s overseas enterprises to move their factories from China to a third country, in order to prevent fallout from a protracted trade war.

India is willing to work with partners to defend the international rules governing global trade markets and security. India supports freedom-of-navigation patrols, and it also advocates freer mobility of capital and technology, said the former ambassador.

Considered an expert on China, Bambawale has served at Indian missions in Hong Kong and Beijing. Before his retirement in 2018, he was India’s ambassador to China.