Budget airlines growing fast in Taiwan: CAA

Taipei (CNA) Travel volume with low-cost carriers (LCCs) in Taiwan saw a surge during the first seven months of 2019, posting a 15.6 percent growth year-on-year, according to the latest statistics released Tuesday by the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).



About 7.06 million overseas trips were made with LCCs between January and July, compared with 6.1 million during the same period of last year, the CAA said.



The figure this year accounted for some 20 percent of all 34.78 million passengers traveling to and from Taiwan, contributing greatly to the country's aviation market, the agency said.



Trips made with budget carriers in Taiwan hit 10.63 million in 2018, breaking the 10 million threshold for the first time, according to the CAA.



There are currently 23 LCCs operating 61 routes in Taiwan, with Tigerair Taiwan having the largest market share, or 23.2 percent, in the first seven months.



It was followed by Singapore-based Scoot (11.26 percent), Japan's Peach Aviation (9.12 percent), Vietnam's Vietjet Aviation (8.16 percent), Japan's Vanilla Air (6.64 percent) and Malaysia's AirAsia (5.08 percent).



In 2004, Singapore's JetStar became the first budget carrier to enter the Taiwan market, and in 2012, Taiwan first saw its LCC visitor volume break 1 million.