TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Cathay Pacific pilot who announced "Hongkongers, add oil! Be careful." over the plane's intercom has left the company.



Last month, the pilot made an announcement in Cantonese while landing in Hong Kong:

I would like to inform everyone that there is a peaceful and disciplined protest going on at the arrival lobby demanding the government withdraw the controversial extradition bill. So far, everything is going smoothly. Do not be afraid of people in black shirts who are sitting in the arrival lobby. In fact, if you are willing to, you can talk to them and try to understand Hong Kong better. Finally, Hongkongers, add oil! be careful.

According to Stand News (立場新聞), Cathay Pacific has confirmed that the pilot who made the announcement was "no longer an employee of the company." However, they did not clarify whether the pilot willingly resigned or was dismissed.

Cathay Pacific has been the target of Beijing's wrath recently, with the Civil Aviation Administration of China issuing a major aviation safety risk warning for the Hong Kong-based airline earlier this month. Several pilots and airport staff have been fired because of their involvement in Hong Kong's anti-extradition bill protests.