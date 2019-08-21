TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Several employees of Cathay Pacific have informed Reuters that the mobile phones belonging to airline crew members landing in China are now subject to “intrusive inspections” by Chinese aviation officials.

Chinese authorities demanded that the company hand over a list of Cathay Pacific employees who have participated in or supported the ongoing anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong. The company's former CEO, Rupert Hogg, refused to give them any name but his, resulting in his forced resignation on Monday (Aug. 21).

Pro-democratic Legislative Council member Jeremy Tam (譚文豪), who was also a pilot for the Hong Kong-based carrier, announced his resignation in a Facebook post on the following day (Aug. 22), adding that “The Chinese aviation authority’s direct pressure on a local airline is undoubtedly the ‘White Terror,’” a term that was used to describe the political oppression during the Kuomintang’s authoritarian rule in Taiwan.

Five anonymous Cathay Pacific employees told Reuters that, after landing in China, their mobile phones are under “intrusive inspections” by Chinese aviation officials, who go as far as checking the messages and photos on their WhatsApp accounts. An employee at Cathay Dragon, a subsidiary of Cathay Pacific, revealed that a number of Beijing loyalists in the company have created a group on the Telegram messaging app to collect evidence of workers involved in the protest movement or even showing sympathy for it.

“If tourists ask me about things happening in Hong Kong, I will remain neutral, only telling them the facts,” a flight attendant told Reuters. “I don’t want somebody to use it as an excuse to complain about me -- Chinese tourists are everywhere.”

Facebook forums CX Secrets and KA Secrets, once used by employees to anonymously complain about mundane issues like the breakdown of coffee machines, are now flooded with fear, anxiety, and pleas for silence. “Cathay today is Hong Kong tomorrow,” one of the posts said.