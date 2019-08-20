TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Taiwan x Malaysia Musician Exchange, held jointly by record label Taiwan Colors Music (角頭音樂) and the Ministry of Culture's Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development (BAMID), will take place in Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 30.

In accordance with the government's New Southbound Policy, BAMID organized the Taiwan x Malaysia Musician Exchange for the second year. Both Taiwanese and Malaysian musicians will perform at the event, and there will also be forums for them to exchange ideas, learn about the latest developments in the music industry, and set up collaborative projects.

This year's Taiwan Beats Showcase, a night celebrating Taiwanese music, will feature indie singer-songwriter Enno Cheng (鄭宜農), Kaohsiung rock band Elephant Gym (大象體操), and Golden Melody Award-winning indigenous singer Chalaw Basiwali (查勞．巴西瓦里). The Malaysian indie-pop duo Pastel Lite has also been invited to join them on stage, reported the Central News Agency.

The event was first held at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre in September 2018, with nearly 130 musicians and members of the music industry participating in the event. Performances by Taiwanese singers Pandull (陳建年), Kowen Ko (柯智棠), and Fang Wu (吳汶芳) left a lasting impression of the island in music lovers' minds.