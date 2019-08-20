  1. Home
AIT touts US-Taiwan Security Cooperation with visit to naval base

US committed to Taiwan's defense under TRA, says Director Brent Christensen on Tuesday visit to Kaohsiung

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/20 16:25
AIT delegation with MND and Navy officers in Kaohsiung, Aug. 20 (AIT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As part of the American Institute in Taiwan’s (AIT) celebration of the 40th year anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), August has been designated “Security Cooperation Month.”

On Tuesday (Aug. 20), AIT Director Brent Christensen made a visit to Kaohsiung to visit a Taiwan Navy facility and to give an address on the current state of the U.S. and Taiwan in the realm of defense and security. His visit to the naval base was organized by the Strategic Planning Office of the Ministry of National Defense.

In his remarks, the AIT director emphasized that the U.S. has consistently honored its defense commitments to Taiwan. This has been evidenced by various personnel exchanges and joint military training programs.

During his visit to the military base, Christensen went aboard a Keelung-class destroyer and also observed some amphibious assault vehicles (AAV7) similar to a large batch of the vehicles recently purchased from the U.S. and expected for delivery in 2020.

Over the past weekend, the Trump administration announced that it was moving forward with the sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, in order to bolster the country’s air defenses in case of an attack from China.

Christensen noted that Taiwan is an indispensable partner of the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific and that Taiwan contributes to the peace and prosperity of the region, reports UDN.

Christensen also met with Kaohsiung Mayor and presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) during his Tuesday visit to Kaohsiung.


(Photo from American Institute in Taiwan FB page)
