TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 53-year-old Chinese man was arrested by the Japan police for “vandalism” after spilling black ink onto an imperial chrysanthemum emblem of Japan at Yasukuni Shrine (靖國神社) on Monday afternoon (Aug. 19), NHK reports.

According to the Japan police, the arrested man is a Chinese passport holder who arrived in Japan last Saturday (Aug. 17) as a tourist. The man admitted the act soon after the arrest, but the police are still investigating his identity and motive.

Witnesses told NHK that the man splashed black ink onto one of the white curtains with imperial emblems from a plastic bottle. The man also did not run away from nor resist the arrest, although he was heard sternly saying something incomprehensible to the witnesses in Mandarin to the police.

Yasukuni Shrine principally enshrines all nationals who were killed during armed conflicts while serving as military personnel, but it also controversially includes A to C-Class war criminals as well. Two anti-Japan activists from Hong Kong were arrested in December 2018 for ‘arson’ as they burned paper-made props at Yasukuni Shrine to protest against enshrining military officials responsible for the Nanking Massacre.