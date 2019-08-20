TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), announced on Tuesday (Aug. 20) that 20 more wind turbines will be implemented at the Formosa 1 offshore wind farm (FOWI) starting in September, making it the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in Taiwan, the Liberty Times reports.

Two 4MW wind turbines had already been built for demonstrative purposes in October 2016 under the first phase of construction. The second phase will see the installation of 20 6MW turbines.

The new 6MW turbines were all produced in Denmark by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Each one is 182 meters in height with 75-meter blades.

Once the second phase of construction is completed, FOWI will have a total generating capacity of 128MW, which is enough to power approximately 128,000 households in a year. It is expected that FOWI will be fully and commercially operational by the end of 2019.

FOWI is located two to six kilometers off the coast of Miaoli County. It is a joint venture between Orsted (35%), JERA (32.5%), Macquarie Capital Group (25%), and Swancor (7.5%).