TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sunday (Aug. 18), Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gave an annual policy address in which he stated that Singapore will not take sides in the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict.

Speaking at Singapore’s National Day Rally, Lee noted that the ongoing conflict is likely to negatively impact Singapore. He also offered words of caution to leaders in Washington, stating that the U.S. will not be able to stop China’s rise and that it would be unwise to try to do so.

Much of the prime minister’s address was an explanation of why the small city-state cannot take sides in a conflict between the major powers. He said that Singapore wants to remain on good terms with both China and the United States

While he urged the U.S. to work constructively with China, the Singaporean leader also urged Beijing to act like a responsible power in the region and recognize the positions and interests of other countries, reports Mothership.