TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The first Science Innovation School for Global Young Scientists, a week-long educational camp held by National Taiwan University (NTU), kicked off on Monday (Aug. 19).

High schools students from Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, India, and Japan joined high school students in Taipei at the educational summer camp to compete with each other and learn about quantum computing and life science. Students from different countries are teaming up to exchange ideas and explore the future of science, according to the Liberty Times.

Five Taiwanese high schools are taking part in the Innovation School, including Taipei First Girls High School, Zhongshan Girls High School, Jianguo High School, The Affiliated Senior High School of National Taiwan Normal University, and Chenggong High School. NTU Executive Vice President Chou Chia-Pei (周家蓓) says he hopes to expand the scale of the camp and invite schools from other cities around Taiwan in the future, reported UDN.

The final competition will be held on Aug. 23, with the winning team will taking home NT$62,800 (US$2,000). Every participant can earn one official credit at NTU along with a certificate of completion. Foreign students who stand out from the competition will even have an advantage if they apply to NTU next year.

Several prominent NTU professors are lecturing and leading seminars at the camp. Goan Hsi-Sheng (管希聖), a professor at the department of physics at NTU, will use Qiskit, an open-source framework developed by IBM, to demonstrate quantum computing.

NTU physics professor Fu Chao-Ming (傅昭銘) noted that the state-of-the-art quantum computer is capable of processing in just a few minutes an amount of data that would take a regular computer 100,000 years to process. The Innovation School aims to introduce such future trends to the participating students.

Vassily Pavlov, principal of the Sakha Junior Science Academy in Russia, hopes that the students will learn about the latest developments in science at NTU because most science camps in Russia focus on classical physics and traditional mathematics. Huang Shu-cyun (黃樹群), a teacher at Malaysia's Hin Hua High School, also remarked that the Innovation School is a rare opportunity for the Malaysian students to learn about cutting-edge technologies.