  1. Home
  2. Society

Google Doodle celebrates Taiwanese singer Fong Fei-Fei's 66th birthday

Google Doodle commemorates Taiwanese singer Fong Fei-Fei's birthday, love of hats

  116
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/20 14:25
(Google Doodle)

(Google Doodle)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Google Doodle celebrated what would be famous Taiwanese singer Fong Fei-Fei's (鳳飛飛) 66th birthday today, were she still living.

Fong Fei-fei was a popular Taiwanese singer, TV host, and actress. Fong was born Lin Chiu-luan on Aug. 20, 1953 in what is now Taoyuan County's Daxi District.

According to an introduction erected in front of the great singer's old home, she grew up in a small adobe house left behind by her grandfather, and the house with a small yard was surrounded by a bamboo fence. The introduction said that she liked to race with her brothers on the fields and run barefoot with neighbor children in the meandering lanes and alleys near her home.


Fong Fei-Fei’s old home.

During her prolific career, Fong released over 80 albums, more than 100 movie melodies, and sold out numerous concerts. She was often referred to as the "Queen of Hats" (帽子歌后) because she had a collection of over 600 hats.

Fong won Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards in 1983 and 1984 and in addition to Taiwan, she had a large following in Hong Kong, Japan, and China. She was considered a pivotal figure in the Mandopop world, and sang many songs in Hoklo as well.

Her most famous songs include "Wish You Happiness," "I am a Cloud," and "The Wild Goose on the Wing." Many of her melodies were made popular through films based on romantic novels by Taiwanese writer Chiung Yao (瓊瑤).


Fong Fei-Fei. (Google image)

Fong died at the age of 58 from lung cancer in St. Teresa’s Hospital at Kowloon City on Jan. 3, 2012. However, the news of her death was not reported until Feb. 13, after Lunar New Year, as was her request to keep her passing out of the news until all funeral arrangements were in place.

The signer's family still live in the house, which apparently has been refurbished over the years.


Fong with one of her hats. (Wikimedia Commons photo)
Fong Fei-fei
Taiwanese singer
Mandopop

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese celeb Rainie Yang engaged to Chinese crooner Li Ronghao
Taiwanese celeb Rainie Yang engaged to Chinese crooner Li Ronghao
2019/07/11 17:20
Taiwanese singers perform at Midem 2019 in France
Taiwanese singers perform at Midem 2019 in France
2019/06/09 12:10
China releases pop anthem to promote dystopian 'Social Credit System'
China releases pop anthem to promote dystopian 'Social Credit System'
2019/05/10 16:47
Daxi residents feel robbed by Kaohsiung’s promotion of Fong Fei-fei
Daxi residents feel robbed by Kaohsiung’s promotion of Fong Fei-fei
2019/01/03 02:59
Wang Leehom to perform free concert in Taipei's Da'an Forest Park
Wang Leehom to perform free concert in Taipei's Da'an Forest Park
2018/12/10 11:25