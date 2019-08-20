TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The former mayor of New Taipei City, Eric Chu (朱立倫), on Monday (Aug. 19) issued a very clear statement to fellow members of the Kuomintang (KMT) party, declaring that KMT supporters should take a clear stance in support of the Hong Kong protestors.

“The ‘true blue’ KMT should support the Hong Kong people in their fight for freedom and the rule of law,” said Chu when asked about the unrest in Hong Kong. He made the observation that the Chinese Communist Party are the ones opposed to these ideals, declaring that the KMT’s position should be clear on the matter.

Chu, who is currently visiting the United States, was asked about his position on the protests that have roiled Hong Kong this summer. He referred to a previous statement he made in June in which he thoroughly repudiating the “one country, two systems” framework on display in Hong Kong, which Beijing believes will be applied to Taiwan.

The former New Taipei Mayor, emphasizing his previous post, rejects the idea that Taiwan will ever accept such an arrangement as Hong Kong. “Today’s Hong Kong will never be tomorrow’s Taiwan, because ‘One Country, Two systems’ has never been a viable option,” said Chu.

As the KMT prepares for the upcoming January presidential election with Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) as the party’s standard bearer, there have been calls within the party to reconsider the party’s platform regarding cross-strait issues. Notably, chief of Han’s campaign advisory team has called for the KMT to abandon its endorsement of the so-called “1992 Consensus.”

Many people in Taiwan are increasingly concerned with what seems to be the KMT’s shift from “blue” to “red,” or beginning to reflect a more and more pro-Beijing outlook. Han Kuo-yu has courted controversy on the subject since his election as Kaohsiung Mayor, with public concern increasing after his unapproved, closed-door meetings with CCP officials in Macau and Hong Kong back in March.

Chu’s remarks that the “true blue” KMT should stand with the Hon Kong protestors will be seen by many as a message directed towards the Kaohsiung Mayor and his campaign. Although Han has (under pressure) publicly rejected China’s “One Country, Two Systems” proposal, many remain unconvinced of where his loyalties truly lie, and Han has remained mostly silent on the protests in Hong Kong.

Back in June, when an estimated one million of Hong Kong’s seven million residents marched through the street in opposition of the Hong Kong government’s proposed China Extradition Bill, Han told reporters that he “didn’t know about any parade” happening in Hong Kong.

Chu’s indicated in his comments that the KMT needs to take a clear position in support of the demonstrations in Hong Kong. If not, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will monopolize Taiwanese people’s support for the Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

KMT legislator Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) also takes the same view as the former New Taipei Mayor, reports CNA. She states that the unrest in Hong Kong is a struggle for democracy and government reform and the KMT needs to make a much clearer stand in support of Hong Kong.

To make the party’s pro-democracy stance clear to the Taiwanese public, it will be incumbent upon KMT presidential nominee Han Kuo-yu to make that statement as a representative of the “true blue” KMT party.