Taiwan and Vietnam deepen medical ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Joint Commission of Taiwan (JCT), Taiwan's Cathay General Hospital, and Vietnam's Viet Duc Hospital have joined forces in a medical workshop and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday (Aug. 19), marking a new collaborative milestone between the two countries.

In the workshop held on Monday, participants discussed the possibility of combining smart technologies and medical services to improve the quality of emergency treatment, personnel training, and medical quality management. Taiwanese medical device producers were also invited to share the development and application of smart devices, according to a press release by JCT.

The signing of the MOU between the JCT and the two hospitals on Monday was witnessed by officials from both countries. Viet Duc Hospital agreed to send three of its staff to Taiwan this October to participate in training on emergency treatment and smart medical services.

The JCT is an independent organization that seeks to enhance the quality of patient treatment and healthcare organizations, according to its official website. Recently, the organization actively participates in the medical exchanges between Taiwan and Vietnam as a part of the government's New Southbound Policy.

In March, representatives of the Vietnamese government, hospitals, and universities visited Taiwan to learn from its smart medical services and medical personnel training. In May, the JCT held a conference on smart medical management, signed an MOU with Vietnam's Bach Mai Hospital, and surveyed the information systems used at Vietnam's local hospitals.