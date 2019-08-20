TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan Lottery Corp. will add NT$500 million (US$15 million) in jackpot winnings to mark the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Taiwan.

At a press conference on Monday (Aug. 19), Taiwan Lottery General Manager Tsai Kuo-chi (蔡國基) announced that the combined jackpots for the lottery's contests will be increased by a whopping NT$500 million for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 13 this year. Tsai said that the two major lottery games will have an extra NT$300 million added to their jackpots, while additional winnings from other lottery games will climb to NT$200 million.

On Sept. 2, NT$300 million will be added to the jackpot for the Power Lottery (威力彩), according to Tsai. From Sept. 3 to Oct. 4, 100 additional lottery draws worth NT$1 million each for the Grand Lottery (大樂透) will also be added, said Tsai.

In addition to the two major lottery games, the winnings for the Bingo Bingo game will be expanded to 16 consecutive Days from Sept. 6 to 21, according to Tsai. The combined additional winnings will climb to NT$500 million to ring in the festival, said Tsai.

Tsai said that as of Aug. 18 of this year, Taiwan Lottery proceeds have climbed to NT$90 billion, an increase of NT$12.2 billion over the NT$77.8 billion seen last year. He said that during this period both computer lottery tickets and scratch-off lottery tickets have increased significantly as well.