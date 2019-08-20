TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Simon Cheng Man-kit (鄭文傑), a trade and investment officer at the British Consulate General in Hong Kong, has been missing while returning to Hong Kong from China since August 8, HK01 reports.

Cheng went to Shenzhen for a business meeting on August 8 and planned to return to Hong Kong at night via high-speed rail. However, Cheng’s Taiwanese girlfriend, Lee, told the press that she lost contact with Cheng after receiving Cheng’s last messages, “On the high speed train still,” “Ready to pass the border,” and “pray for me,” at 10:40 p.m.

The British General Consulate also noticed that Cheng did not return to work the next day (Aug. 9), and it contacted Cheng’s family, advising them to report the case to the police. The police listed Cheng as a “missing person” after they failed to find any record of arrest in either Hong Kong or China.

Lee told Hong Kong news portal HK01 that on Aug. 10, she received a notice from the Immigration Department of Hong Kong saying that Cheng was under administrative detention in China, which could last up to 15 days. However, the department did not have detailed information on his location or the reason for his detention.

Cheng is believed to have gone missing in the Chinese port area of West Kowloon Station, and the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon West has been handling the case since. The Immigration Department also contacted the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong to follow up on the case, but neither has responded to Hong Kong media inquiries yet.