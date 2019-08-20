  1. Home
  2. World

US vice president warns trade deal at risk if China cracks down in Hong Kong

Trump administration toughens stance over Hong Kong

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/20 10:47
US Vice President Mike Pence at Detroit Economic Club

US Vice President Mike Pence at Detroit Economic Club (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday (Aug. 19) warned China that the chances for a trade deal would diminish if it violently cracks down on the ongoing protests in Hong Kong

“For the United States to make a deal with China, Beijing needs to honor its commitments, beginning with the commitment China made in 1984 to respect the integrity of Hong Kong's laws through the Sino-British joint declaration,” Pence said in a speech at the Detroit Economic Club on Monday. “As the president said yesterday, it would be much harder for us to make a deal if something violent happens in Hong Kong,” CNN quoted him as saying.

Over the past week, President Trump struck a less neutral tone regarding the demonstrations in Hong Kong. He told the press Sunday (Aug. 18) that he would like to see the situation in Hong Kong “worked out in a very humanitarian fashion” and that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) “sure has the ability” to peacefully reach a resolution.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) responded that Trump had said, “Hong Kong is a part of China, they’ll have to deal with [ongoing protests] themselves.” He expressed his hope that Trump “acts on what he said” and stays out of the matter.
Hong Kong protests
Mike Pence
US-China trade war

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan leader lauds Cathay CEO for listing self instead of giving names to CCP
Taiwan leader lauds Cathay CEO for listing self instead of giving names to CCP
2019/08/19 17:29
Taiwan president tells China not to blame nonexistent forces for Hong Kong tension
Taiwan president tells China not to blame nonexistent forces for Hong Kong tension
2019/08/19 17:21
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese illustrator satirizes Yuen Long attack
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese illustrator satirizes Yuen Long attack
2019/08/19 14:14
White House sends more mixed signals on China's Huawei
White House sends more mixed signals on China's Huawei
2019/08/19 10:24
Protests in Europe highlight divide between China, Hong Kong
Protests in Europe highlight divide between China, Hong Kong
2019/08/18 16:00