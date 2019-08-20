TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Brent Christensen (酈英傑), is visiting Kaohsiung to introduce an example of the security cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan to the public via social media.

AIT has designated August as “Security Cooperation Month.” As part of a series of planned promotional activities, Christensen took to Facebook and Instagram this morning (Aug. 20) to invite people to join him in getting a glimpse of the Taiwanese military.

Christensen will be shown Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicles and a Navy Keelung-class destroyer purchased from the U.S. He will also meet Kaohsiung City officials and visit some of Kaohsiung Port's restricted areas.