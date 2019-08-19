TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two anti-extradition groups in Hong Kong have used funds raised through the online fundraising platform GoFundMe to engage in a global ad campaign calling on people around the world to support their struggle for freedom.

Even as Hong Kong protestors face police brutality and the threat of China’s PLA, the ads were placed on front pages in 11 newspapers from 10 countries around the world on Monday (Aug. 19), including Taiwan, Liberty Times reported.

The global ad campaign will place a total of 18 front page ads in 13 national newspapers, from Aug. 19-30. The ad in the Liberty Times was titled, “Freedom vs. Totalitarianism,” and had an editorial in the form of an essay in Chinese, saying Hong Kong was promised freedom and security but was being denied this.

The essay continues to say that China has infiltrated countries in the free world over the past few decades. It warns these countries will end up losing their freedom just like Hong Kong.

The essay calls on Taiwan “not to be lured by sweet talk,” adding, “They promised stability and prosperity, but in the end, they only gave you violence and mayhem. The scars on our bodies bear the evidence.”



The essay also suggests the Taiwan government bar the entry into Taiwan of Hong Kong government employees, pro-China legislators, and Disciplined Services members, to prevent them from engaging in espionage.

The essay adds: “Your president has made an offer to give us a helping hand. We are very grateful, and will not forget the meaningfulness of delivering such timely assistance.”

(Freedom HONG KONG Facebook photo)