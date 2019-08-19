TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Cheng Ssu-chia (程思嘉) secured her first title on the Symetra Tour, LPGA’s official qualifying tour, on Sunday (Aug. 18), according to a report on the Symetra Tour website.

Cheng shot a final round 4-under par 68 to wrap up victory, finishing 13-under par overall in the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship at Battle Creek Country Club, Michigan, United States. She shot an aggregate of 203 during the three-round tournament.

“It means a lot to me and I’ve been waiting for this going on five years now,” Cheng was quoted as saying. Having turned professional on the Ladies European Tour in 2015, she added, “I’m really happy to win the title and it helps with my Volvik Race for the Card ranking quite a bit.”

With her victory, Cheng moved up four spots to No. 3 in the Volvik Race and collected a winner’s check of US$18,750 (NT$587,625). Cheng said her goal is to qualify for the LPGA tour.