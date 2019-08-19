  1. Home
Taiwan Ju Percussion Group to launch tour in Canada

Ju will perform in Canada's Taiwan Fest

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/19 16:40
(Ju Percussion Group photo)

(Ju Percussion Group photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ju Percussion Group (朱宗慶打擊樂團) will go on its first tour of Canada with quintet and 10-piece performances scheduled for Aug. 23, 24, and 31.

To commemorate its 35th anniversary, Ju Percussion Group will launch a tour across Canada. The tour will begin in Montréal on Aug. 23, followed by stops in Toronto on Aug 24 and Vancouver on Aug. 31.

Ju Percussion Group said in a press release that Canada's Sixtrum Percussion Ensemble and the Montréal branch of the Overseas Chinese Association invited them to bring its quintet performance "Beats of Hearts," to Montréal's Amphitheatre of Gesù, a historic site in the French-Canadian city.

"Beats of Hearts" is a fusion of traditional, modern, Western and Eastern cultures. It is also a collaboration between younger and older members of the group.

The group will perform at Taiwan Fest, which is hosted by the Asian-Canadian Special Events Association in Toronto and Vancouver. At the final stop, the Ju will perform the 10-piece "Stunning Virtuosity" at the Queen Elizabeth Civic Theater in Vancouver on Aug. 31

Please visit the Ju Percussion Group official website and Facebook page for more information.
