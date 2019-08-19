TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Roland Peter Brown (薄柔纜), an American doctor who established Hualien's Mennonite Christian Hospital and served the area for over 40 years died from an illness on Saturday (Aug. 17), at the age of 93, reported CNA.

Mennonite Christian Hospital said on Sunday (Aug. 18) that all of the hospital's staff was praying for Brown's family and thanked him for his dedication and devotion to Hualien. The hospital said that it will continue to uphold the belief of "serving the Lord" and provide "meticulous medical care to the sick and vulnerable."

Since all of Brown's surviving family members are in the U.S., the hospital said it will contact his relatives there to discuss follow-up arrangements.

Brown first began practicing medicine in Taiwan at the age of 27 in 1953. He did not retire and return to the U.S. until he was 68 years old in 1994.

During his retirement years in the U.S., he outlived his wife and daughter and lived out his remaining years alone. In 1991, the Taiwanese American Foundation gave him the social service award in the U.S.

When handed the award, Brown uttered his famous saying, "Taiwanese doctors come a long way to get to Hualien, going to America is very close." This saying highlighted the plight of eastern Taiwan and its lack of doctors in rural areas.

Born in Hebei Province, China, Brown's father was also a doctor and a clergyman of the Mennonite Church. Brown was the youngest son and the fifth child.

After Brown grew up, he went to the U.S. to attend The University of Chicago Medical Center. After graduating and completing his general surgery residency, he went to Hualien, Taiwan in 1953.

When he first arrived in Hualien, he joined Taiwan's first "Mountain Tour Medical Team" and trekked through mountains and forded rivers into remote areas to practice medicine. After 1954, to better suit the needs of the people of Hualien, he extended his practice to ordinary people and established the Mennonite Christian Hospital.

Brown went on to practice medicine in Hualien for more than 40 years. Brown dedicated the best years of his life to eastern Taiwan and in addition to protecting the health of disadvantaged groups and treating their illnesses, comforting patients with his faith.

Mennonite Christian Hospital said that although Brown had not been born in Taiwan, it had a special place in his heart and mind. He dedicated himself to this land without hesitation, and all his colleagues were grateful for his tireless efforts.