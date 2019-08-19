TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Pokémon 2019 World Championships wrapped up in Washington D.C. on Sunday (Aug. 18), with a 10-year-old Taiwanese player walking away as the Junior World Champion in the Pokémon video game tournament.

Elementary student Wu Pi (吳比) from Taiwan was recorded wearing the Taiwanese flag draped over his shoulders during his champion-winning performance and when accepting his trophy as the 2019 Junior Division Champion. Wu was awarded a Pikachu trophy along with a prize of US$10,000 dollars.



Wu with Taiwan's flag (Screenshot from YouTube)

Wu faced off against American player Teddy French in the final competition and managed to win two out of the three Pokémon battles to secure his victory. In the final fight, Wu chose Rayquaza to assist in a final attack with Amoongus, after his losing his Tapu Fini.

The winners in the tournament's Senior and Masters divisions were both from Japan, a country with a strong record in Pokémon competitions. The Liberty Times reports that Wu’s victory is the first time a Taiwanese player has ever been a Pokémon World Champion.

Wu’s exciting Pokemon battle can be viewed below.