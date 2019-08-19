TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In an apparent suicide, a man was fatally struck by a train at the Taipei Main Station on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 18), causing delays for nearly 10,000 passengers.

At 3:41 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, a 32-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) leaped onto the tracks at Car No. 11 position as the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) Puyuma Express No. 273 coming from Hualien and bound for Changhua entered the station. The man was immediately struck by the lead locomotive and suffered fatal injuries.

Police were notified of the incident and rushed to the scene. Both the driver and assistant driver submitted to breathalyzer tests, but their blood alcohol level was found to be zero, reported CNA.



Locomotive which struck the man. (Photo from TRA Facebook page)

The TRA said that passengers on the train were transferred to the No. 175 train. After relevant personnel handled the situation and completed an investigation of the scene, trains resumed running on the line at 5:32 p.m.

The TRA estimates that 20 trains were affected for a total of 475 minutes, and 9,540 passengers experienced delays. Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at any time at 0800-788995 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578 24 hours a day.