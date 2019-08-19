TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Due to the effects of a low-pressure zone, Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a heavy rain advisory for 12 counties and cities across Taiwan today.

The CWB said that although the southwest wind weakened slightly today a low-pressure zone will cause the weather to be unstable today, with heavy rain likely throughout much of Taiwan. Intermittent showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day in southern Taiwan, while the rest of the country will see local showers or thunderstorms.

The CBW has issued a heavy rain advisory for New Taipei City, Taipei City, Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County.

The weather bureau pointed out that due to continuous rainfall in southern and central Taiwan, high temperatures will range between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius. The rest of the country will see muggy conditions, with the mercury ranging between 30 and 32 degrees.