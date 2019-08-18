2019 East of Taiwan bike tours kick off

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration (ERVNSAA) has five bicycling events in store for domestic and foreign cycling enthusiasts this year who wish to enjoy biking in scenic eastern Taiwan , starting from August, ERVNSAA said in a news release on Aug. 13.

ERVNSAA director Kuo Chen-ling (郭振陵) said the focus of the “2019 East of Taiwan bay bicycling tour” series is centered around promoting leisure biking along choice locations in Hualien and Taitung counties, instead of around speed and distance.

For this year, five bicycling events planned by the scenic area administration include the 27 km Guanshan Township bicycling tour on Aug. 24, the leisure ride on Sept. 11 -12, the 320 km challenge ride on Sept. 11 -12, the 175 km challenge ride on Sept. 11, and the 28 km Fenglin Township bike tour on Nov. 16.

The 27 km Guanshan township bicycling tour has been open for registration, and the registration will close in two days. For registration of the Guanshan event, please refer to this site.

For registration and more information about all the events, please visit this site, or contact the activity contractor Taiwan Cyclist Federation at 02-8919-3595.

(Taiwan Cyclist Federation video)

(East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration photos)