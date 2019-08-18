TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien County on Sunday (Aug. 18) shortly after noon, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 27.8 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a very shallow depth of 5 kilometers, based on CWB data. The quake caused mild shocks throughout central Taiwan but was felt at a level 5 intensity in Hualien near the epicenter.

Sunday’s quake comes almost 12 hours after a 4.5 magnitude quake struck the same area on the evening of Saturday (Aug. 17). Saturday evening’s earthquake struck at 10:52 p.m. It was measured at a depth of 7.2 kilometers, and delivered an intensity of 4.

On Sunday afternoon, the quake’s intensity registered a 1 across most of Central Taiwan, while an intensity level of 2 was recorded in Nantou County, Taitung County, and Taichung City, reports the CWB.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.