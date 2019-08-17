TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The driver of a rare British convertible sports car hit the side of a mountain road in New Taipei City Friday (August 16), causing an estimated NT$2 million (US$63,800) in damage to his vehicle.

The Morgan Plus 4 costs about NT$4 million and only 10 of them have been sold in Taiwan, reports said. The manufacturer, 110-year-old Morgan Motor Company, describes the car as a mix of tradition due to its 1950s design and modernity because of its strong engine.

A 54-year-old man named Yuan (袁) was driving the black car on the main road between Taipei and Yilan toward Pinglin Friday morning when he lost control over the steering wheel, with the Morgan slipping and hitting the concrete barrier on the side of the road.

He had the car towed away and went to hospital himself for an examination, though he showed no external injuries, the Central News Agency reported. An alcohol test proved negative.