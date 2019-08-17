TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The full-length trailer for the live-action movie “Detention” (返校), which was adapted from a Taiwanese horror game of the same name, was released on Thursday (Aug. 15).

Developed by Red Candle Games (赤燭), “Detention” was a bestselling title on Steam when it was first released in 2017. The film adaption is expected to be on screen in Taiwan September 20.



Character Chang Ming-huei (left) and Fang Jui-hsin (right) (Official Facebook photo)

Back in June, when the production team released the film's first teaser trailer, it stirred a lively discussion among fans. The full-length trailer released this week has received even more positive comments.

The trailer faithfully recreates the atmosphere from the game, with famous scenes such as the military police coming onto the campus, students shouting “Government kills,” and the hanging ceremony at the school hall.

Taiwanese producer Lee Lieh (李烈) bought the film rights from the game studio and invited director John Hsu (徐漢強) and producer Aileen Li (李耀華) to collaborate on the project. Female lead Fang Jui-hsin (方芮欣) was played by Gingle Wang (王淨), who was also seen in the Taiwanese sci-fi drama “On Children (你的孩子不是你的孩子)," and the male lead, Wei Chung-ting (魏仲廷), was played by newcomer actor Tseng Ching-hua (曾敬驊).



Character Wei Chung-ting (Official Facebook photo)

The story of “Detention” is set in 1962 during the period of martial law known as the “White Terror.” Fang and Wei find themselves on a campus full of vengeful spirits, in search of their teacher Chang Ming-huei (張明暉), who was Fang’s lover and leader of a secret forbidden books club to which Wei had belonged.

“Detention” was Red Candle Games’ first title to be released. "Steam," its second title on Steam, was taken down earlier this year after an Easter egg that mocked Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) sparked outrage among Chinese gamers.



Official "Detention" full-length trailer (YouTube)