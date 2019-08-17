TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Malaysian pop singer Wee Meng Chee (黃明志) and Singaporean singer-songwriter Boon Hui Lu (文慧如) traveled to Taipei this week for a film shooting project to promote tourism for the capital of Taiwan.

Wee Meng Chee, better known by his stage name Namewee, served as an ambassador for Taipei’s Michelin-starred cuisines last year, with a promotional video clip that has garnered over 2.6 million views on his Facebook page, said the Department of Information and Tourism.

Building on the success in 2018, the celebrity was again invited to market Taipei this year along with Boon, an award-winning young talent in the world of pop music. The pair released a love song duet – Never Give Up -- in March that gained soaring popularity on YouTube.

The film starring the two Southeast Asian artists features Taipei’s tourist attractions from Banka (Wanhua District), Dadaocheng, to Beitou, providing a glimpse into Taipei’s natural and cultural treasures. Namewee assumed the role as a tour guide, taking Boon on motorcycle rides meandering around the streets of the island’s capital.

Commissioner Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) of the tourism department also made cameo appearances that added laughter into the film. A trailer is expected to be released in September.

Pop singers from Malaysia and Singapore visit Taipei for tourism campaign (Taipei City photos)