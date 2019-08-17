  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Pop singers from Malaysia and Singapore visit Taipei for tourism campaign

Namewee and Boon Hui Lu took leading roles in a promotional film

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/17 15:07
Namewee (left) and Boon Hui Lu (Taipei City photo)

Namewee (left) and Boon Hui Lu (Taipei City photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Malaysian pop singer Wee Meng Chee (黃明志) and Singaporean singer-songwriter Boon Hui Lu (文慧如) traveled to Taipei this week for a film shooting project to promote tourism for the capital of Taiwan.

Wee Meng Chee, better known by his stage name Namewee, served as an ambassador for Taipei’s Michelin-starred cuisines last year, with a promotional video clip that has garnered over 2.6 million views on his Facebook page, said the Department of Information and Tourism.

Building on the success in 2018, the celebrity was again invited to market Taipei this year along with Boon, an award-winning young talent in the world of pop music. The pair released a love song duet – Never Give Up -- in March that gained soaring popularity on YouTube.

The film starring the two Southeast Asian artists features Taipei’s tourist attractions from Banka (Wanhua District), Dadaocheng, to Beitou, providing a glimpse into Taipei’s natural and cultural treasures. Namewee assumed the role as a tour guide, taking Boon on motorcycle rides meandering around the streets of the island’s capital.

Commissioner Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) of the tourism department also made cameo appearances that added laughter into the film. A trailer is expected to be released in September.

Pop singers from Malaysia and Singapore visit Taipei for tourism campaign (Taipei City photos)
tourism
Wee Meng Chee
Namewee
Boon Hui Lu
Malaysia
Singapore

RELATED ARTICLES

Video shows Chinese tourist bury dirty diaper on Boracay beach, forcing closure
Video shows Chinese tourist bury dirty diaper on Boracay beach, forcing closure
2019/08/16 17:23
Expedia data reveals positive Taiwan tourism trends for 1st half of 2019
Expedia data reveals positive Taiwan tourism trends for 1st half of 2019
2019/08/16 13:04
Taiwan-themed train runs in Mumbai
Taiwan-themed train runs in Mumbai
2019/08/14 16:57
Singapore cuts GDP growth forecast amid US-China trade war
Singapore cuts GDP growth forecast amid US-China trade war
2019/08/13 15:41
Police in Singapore investigate illegal display of Chinese flag
Police in Singapore investigate illegal display of Chinese flag
2019/08/12 14:31