  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan admitted to global foot-and-mouth disease control alliance

Taiwan has eradicated FMD and its efforts have been recognized by two major international organizations

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/17 11:49
(Su Tseng-chang Facebook image)

(Su Tseng-chang Facebook image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Saturday (Aug. 17) that Taiwan has been admitted into the Global Foot-and-Mouth Disease Research Alliance (GFRA), an international organization dedicated to the eradication of the disease.

Taiwan was proclaimed foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) free by the Council of Agriculture (COA) in July, after a one-year hiatus, as a result of a comprehensive vaccination program. The country is expected to be officially recognized as FMD-free by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) in May 2020.

In a Facebook post, Su noted the Animal Health Research Institute (AHRI) had successfully applied for Taiwan’s membership of GFRA. He said this was due to the government “working around the clock to safeguard braised pork rice” – a delicacy in which the island takes pride.

GFRA recognition indicates Taiwan’s research and control of the viral disease has met global standards. Su expressed optimism that Taiwan pork would be reintroduced to the global market next year.

He also urged the country’s husbandry businesses, scientists, and quarantine experts to continue protecting Taiwan’s hog industry.
foot and mouth disease
FMD

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan announces it has eradicated foot and mouth disease
Taiwan announces it has eradicated foot and mouth disease
2019/07/01 20:56
Taiwan wants to resume pork exports
Taiwan wants to resume pork exports
2019/06/29 15:27
Taiwan to be foot-and-mouth-disease-free next year: Council of Agriculture
Taiwan to be foot-and-mouth-disease-free next year: Council of Agriculture
2019/05/06 16:48
Taiwan CDC confirms 2 new cases of enterovirus infection with severe complications
Taiwan CDC confirms 2 new cases of enterovirus infection with severe complications
2018/05/23 17:44