TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Saturday (Aug. 17) that Taiwan has been admitted into the Global Foot-and-Mouth Disease Research Alliance (GFRA), an international organization dedicated to the eradication of the disease.

Taiwan was proclaimed foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) free by the Council of Agriculture (COA) in July, after a one-year hiatus, as a result of a comprehensive vaccination program. The country is expected to be officially recognized as FMD-free by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) in May 2020.

In a Facebook post, Su noted the Animal Health Research Institute (AHRI) had successfully applied for Taiwan’s membership of GFRA. He said this was due to the government “working around the clock to safeguard braised pork rice” – a delicacy in which the island takes pride.

GFRA recognition indicates Taiwan’s research and control of the viral disease has met global standards. Su expressed optimism that Taiwan pork would be reintroduced to the global market next year.

He also urged the country’s husbandry businesses, scientists, and quarantine experts to continue protecting Taiwan’s hog industry.