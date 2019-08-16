TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During a meeting at the Presidential Office Thursday (August 15), the Taiwan Internet and E-Commerce Association (TiEA) told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) it wanted to see the sector be upgraded to a key industry of national strategic importance.

The government should open up more avenues for investment in the sector, TiEA Chairman Chen Chien-jung (陳建弘) told the president, who replied she understood his message, the United Daily News reported.

The group said it wanted Taiwan to keep up with changing global trends. The global corporate top 10 according to market capitalization included seven companies from the telecom and internet sector, but Taiwan’s top 10 counted only one, Chunghwa Telecom, Chen said.

The sector also needed a government platform similar to consumer protection to establish a reliable, fair and healthy business environment, he added, according to the United Daily News.

The TiEA said its members had to consult too many different ministries and departments at present, requesting a more unified approach by the government.

The president responded she would ask the Cabinet to discuss a national digital strategy and the spreading of resources across too many departments in an effort to shape a concrete policy to address the issues TiEA mentioned.

