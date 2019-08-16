Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup
Photo of the Day
2020 Taiwan Presidential Election
2019 Smart City Summit
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
World
Inside Europe: Notre Dame health scare downplayed
By
Deutsche Welle
2019/08/16 18:03
Updated : 2019-08-16 19:50 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
China tells Taiwan government to withdraw 'black hands' from Hong Kong
Taiwan KMT presidential candidate caught playing mahjong despite denial
Arrests of foreign English teachers surge by tenfold in China
Beijing rumored to change Hong Kong to a directly-administered municipality
Chinese netizens furious at Huawei for listing Taiwan as separate country
Breaking News! Taiwan's monthly minimum wage raised by 3%, hourly pay up 5%
Police in Singapore investigate illegal display of Chinese flag
Tainan resident wins NT$2 billion Taiwan Lottery jackpot
Taiwanese-founded beverage shop attacked by Chinese trolls
Update: Crash knocked Chinese mystery warship's secret tech onto Taiwan freighter