Patients may no longer be booking in to Miyahara Eye Clinic in the central city of Taichung, but it still has many visitors thanks to the throngs of tourists who come through its doors. Now trading in desserts rather than ocular examinations, the store is famous for its mixture of contemporary and traditional architectural design as well as its vast array of tasty treats. “It provides great service in an inviting space,” Hong Kong tourist Julian Ke said. “Visiting is really a memorable experience.”



Miyahara Eye Clinic is a prominent example of adaptive reuse projects in Taiwan that reimagine historical spaces. The facility was established in 1927 by Japanese ophthalmologist Miyahara Takekuma. When he moved back to Japan after World War II, the building was taken over by the Taiwan government and converted into the Taichung City Health Bureau. In 1956, the bureau was relocated, and the property was sold to a businessman who divided the building into commercial units to rent to local companies. Over time, these businesses moved out and the structure was abandoned in the 1980s.



The former eye clinic subsequently suffered serious damage as a result of the devastating earthquake that hit central Taiwan on Sept. 21, 1999 combined with the cumulative effects of several typhoons. When it was purchased by dessert producer Dawncake Co. in 2010, the building was on the verge of demolition. After undergoing large-scale refurbishment, it reopened in December of the following year as the local firm’s fourth sales outlet, offering a variety of pastries and sweets such as cakes, chocolates and ice creams. Much to the company’s surprise, the store proved an immediate hit. Within just three months of launch, scores of customers could be seen lining up outside the shop.

Products at the store are often presented in intricate packaging, such as gift sets that resemble books. (Taiwan Today)

According to Wong Li-fen, general manager of Dawncake, the architects were asked to retain as much of the original building as possible. Modern glass panels were added to replace parts of the structure deemed unfit for restoration, maintaining a clear divide between old and new. “The stone columns at the front were preserved, and the building’s red brick arcade and walls have been largely restored. We also reused a lot of the elm wood that remained from the original clinic,” she said.



The interior of the building similarly merges contemporary features and decor, such as high ceilings, a skylight, amber lights and wooden bookcases, with original furnishings from the clinic. “By using modern construction techniques to reinforce and expand the structure, we’ve managed to create a wonderful mixture of past and present,” Wong added.

Taichung’s Central District, where Miyahara Eye Clinic is situated, was once a thriving commercial hub. However, business activity in the neighborhood declined around a decade ago as many public agencies and private enterprises relocated to the new municipal center or other prosperous sections of the city. This trend is changing thanks to the store’s popularity, as new companies are attracted to the area.



Miyahara Eye Clinic’s successful repurposing highlights the rising public interest in historic structures and, as a consequence, the growing commercial viability of privately financed restoration projects. “Heritage preservation is now a global trend,” Wong said. “It’s great to be able to do our part while growing our business at the same time.”

(This article is adapted from “Former Glory Restored” in the November 2015 issue of Taiwan Review. The Taiwan Review archives dating to 1951 are available online.)