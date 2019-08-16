Fine Art Asia 2020 in Taipei for first time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fine Art Asia 2019 and Ink Asia 2019 will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center from Oct. 4-7, while Fine Art Asia 2020 will be hosted by Taipei for the first time.

Antique collector Andy Hei is the art director for Fine Art Asia 2019 and Ink Asia 2019. The art fair features jewelry, vintage items, and crafts. Ink Art Asia, which was established in 2015, showcases a wide range of modern and traditional ink art.

Hei said there will be a collaboration with Chang’s Oriental Art Gallery, a long-term exhibitor at the art fair, to host the next edition in Taipei for the first time. Hei said he wanted to work with more local galleries and individuals in local art circles.

Hei added that the art fairs would help young artists and craftspeople. “Large-scale art events gather people who love art in the same place, and provide the opportunity to meet many different kinds of people," Hei said.

Fine Art Asia 2020 is expected to gather 50 galleries and exhibitions at Huashan 1914 Creative Park. Please visit website for further information.