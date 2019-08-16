TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A number of Lesotho-based factories owned by a Taiwan jeans manufacturer have allegedly seen female workers forced to have sex to keep their jobs.

Three prominent U.S. jeans brands, including Levi Strauss, Kontoor Brands, and The Children’s Place, have pledged to clamp down on sexual harassment in the African country’s garment factories. An agreement was signed by the three companies to address the issue, reported Reuters.

According to an investigation by the Worker Rights Consortium (WRC), women at three jeans factories are said to have been coerced into having sex with their supervisors. The factories are owned by Taiwan’s Nien Hsing Textile (年興紡織), which employs one quarter of the country’s apparel workforce, said the report.

The agreement, inked by Nien Hsing, local trade unions, and women’s rights groups, will provide a foundation for an independent committee to investigate workplace violations. Nien Hsing will also ensure no retribution will be brought against those who file complaints.

The Taiwan garment maker told CNA that no Taiwanese officials at the factories have been found guilty of misconduct. The company also vowed to improve protection of the rights of workers.